Keanu Reeves’ wholesome conversation with young fan goes viral, wins hearts

If you are a regular user of the Internet, then you may have seen posts capturing wholesome acts by actor Keanu Reeves. Those are the wonderful stories that often leave people with a smile. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it is a Twitter thread about his interaction with a kid.

Andrew Kimmel, a TV producer, posted the thread on his personal Twitter handle. “Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…,” he wrote. In the next few tweets he shared about the conversation between the actor and the kid. His post also includes a picture of Reeves with his young fan.

Take a look at the tweets:

Kid: Why were you in London?



KR: Filming a documentary.



Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x)



KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars!



Kid: Do you drive?



KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles. — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kid: What broadway show?

KR: American Buffalo! Mamet!



Kid: Where are you staying in NY?

KR: Midtown!



By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him 🤣 Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite? — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

“The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!” Kimmel added in yet another tweet. He concluded his thread by sharing a picture of himself with the actor.

And yes, I geeked out a little and asked for a photo. I mean… had to. Have a happy 4th everyone! pic.twitter.com/JVR5VTPQHz — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

The thread prompted people to post various comments. “A good dude,” posted a Twitter user. “Everything I have ever heard about him is class,” shared another. “He is a wonderful human,” expressed a third.