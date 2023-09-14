Keerthy Suresh, Priya Atlee recreate Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaleya hook steps, video goes viral

Chaleya, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, is the second song from the action thriller film Jawan. The song has become a favourite of many since its release. Turns out, actor Keerthy Suresh is among them. She posted a video of herself and Priya Atlee dancing to this romantic track. Expectedly, it has gone viral online and has received numerous comments from people, including Varun Dhawan and Sanya Malhotra.

Priya Atlee and Keerthy Suresh dancing to the song Chaleya from the film Jawan. (Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial)

“Just for fun! Don’t miss the end (Sometimes I just get too excited),” wrote Keerthy Suresh while sharing a dance video on Instagram. The video opens to show Keerthy Suresh and Priya Atlee recreating the hook steps of the song Chaleya. As they performed the hook steps, Atlee appeared with his adorable pet dog, Becky. Towards the end of the video, Keerthy tries to pet the dog, but it seems like Becky is not in the mood for cuddles.

Watch Priya Atlee and Keerthy Suresh dancing to Chaleya here:

After watching this dance video, Varun Dhawan dropped a heart emoticon on the video, while Sanya Malhotra wrote, “And the end.”

The dance video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since raked up more than 4.5 million views and still counting. What are your thoughts on this dance video?

