Kenyan vlogger’s Indian general train journey goes viral as stranger falls asleep on his lap: ‘Babysitting a grown man’

A Kenyan travel vlogger has triggered a lively online discussion after sharing his experience aboard an Indian general class train. A Kenyan vlogger shared his crowded Indian general train journey, where a stranger slept on his lap.(Instagram/vinsoul_clips)

A crowded journey captured on camera

Taking to Instagram, Kenyan vlogger Vin Soul shared a short clip documenting his journey on a general class train in India. In the video, Soul can be seen perched on an upper berth inside an extremely crowded coach after travelling for more than 30 hours. The lack of space is immediately apparent, with luggage, passengers and bodies tightly packed together.

What caught viewers’ attention most was a moment showing a local Indian man sleeping on Soul’s lap due to the absence of available space. The unusual scene highlighted the intense congestion often seen in unreserved train compartments, particularly during peak travel periods.

Take a look here at the clip:

Sharing the video, Soul added a caption that many users found both humorous and pointed. He wrote, “Travelling for over 30 hours on an Indian general train is not for the weak. Babysitting a grown man.”

Online reactions pour in

The video sparked a wave of comments reflecting a mix of embarrassment, realism and humour. Some users expressed regret over the situation, with one writing, “We fail as humans to respect a visitor sorry brother,” while another added, “Man I am sorry from his side.”

Others took a more pragmatic view of the experience. One comment read, “Don’t get uncomfortable bro that’s a general class,” suggesting such conditions are common in unreserved compartments. Another echoed this sentiment by advising, “You should buy a ticket for a reserved seat. It’s common in the general compartment.”

There were also lighter reactions to the clip. One user brushed it off with humour, writing, “Lol what can I say happy journey,” while another criticised the situation more bluntly, saying, “This looks not acceptable at so many levels.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)