Kerala cop befriends bird, helps it suck nectar from flowers. Watch heartening video

A video shared by Kerala Police on Twitter is swiftly gaining traction on social media. Reason? It captures a cop’s heartening encounter with a little bird. The video has left people with a warm and fuzzy feeling, with many expressing their delight at the unexpected encounter. This heartening moment caught on camera will likely have the same effect on you.

Kerala cop interacting with an unexpected visitor. (Twitter/@TheKeralaPolice)

“‘Let’s nest in the heart’. A guest who unexpectedly flew to Whistle Code in uniform,” reads the caption of the video shared by Kerala Police on Twitter when translated from Malayalam to English. The heartening video captures a policeman assisting a small bird perched on his uniform to feed on nectar from flowers. Remarkably, the bird stays with the cop for the entire 25-second clip, seemingly enjoying his company.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on April 22, the video has accumulated over 18,700 views and close to 600 likes. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts on the video.

Take a look at the comments below:

“Great. Kerala Police,” posted an individual. Another exclaimed, “Wow.” “Hummingbird?” enquired a third.

