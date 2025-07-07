Kerala forest officer rescues 18-foot king cobra with bare courage, internet applauds bravery

In a rare yet awe-inspiring moment captured on camera, a video of a Forest Beat Officer rescuing a massive king cobra in Kerala has captured widespread attention on the internet. Shared by X user Rajan Medhekar, the footage features a woman in uniform identified as Forest Beat Officer G S Roshni from the Paruthipalli Range fearlessly handling the enormous snake using a snake-catching stick in a shallow stream. A viral video from Kerala showed a fearless forest officer capturing a giant king cobra.(X/@Autokabeer)

The now-viral clip was accompanied by a caption that read, “Forest Beat Officer Roshni of Paruthipalli Range did not flinch even after seeing this 18-foot long #KingCobra! It was caught by her from the residential area of Anchumaruthumoot, Peppara, Thiruvananthapuram, #Kerala, after locals bathing in the stream spotted it today.”

Dramatic rescue

The dramatic video captures Roshni working calmly and efficiently as she carefully manoeuvres the snake-catching stick to lift the king cobra, known to be one of the most venomous reptiles on the planet. The rescue took place in a rural residential area where locals were bathing in a stream when they noticed the reptile.

Watch the clip here:

Video garners praise online

Since its upload, the video has garnered over 54,000 views, with many viewers expressing deep admiration and respect for Officer Roshni’s bravery and calm composure. Users took to the comments section to share their reactions.

One commenter said, “Salute to brave forest officer Roshni ji,” while another was stunned by the size of the reptile, writing, “18 feet long cobra—that’s insanely huge.”

Many others chimed in to commend her dedication and skills. “Hats off to her skills,” one user wrote. Another added, “Hats off to the lady!” showing widespread appreciation for her fearless attitude. A comment read, “Great work with extreme courage,” while another summed it up as, “Indomitable spirit and courage.”