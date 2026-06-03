Kerala man travels 6 hours to return female tourist’s lost debit card

A solo traveller’s experience in Kerala has gone viral on social media after she shared how a simple travel mistake turned into an unexpected story of kindness. The post, shared on Instagram by user @indiawitkin, describes how she accidentally left her debit card at an ATM in a small beach town in Kerala while travelling alone in India. What began as a stressful oversight later turned into a gesture she says restored her faith in humanity. A Kerala man on a 6-hour journey to return a tourist’s lost debit card. (Instagram/@indiawitkin)

In her detailed caption, she explained that she realised the card was missing only after she had already travelled nearly five hours away to a larger city. Earlier that day, she had visited a DHL office to send a parcel to the United States and had exchanged contact details with an employee there, as many transactions and coordination in India often happen over WhatsApp. When she discovered the card was gone, she reached out to him for help and asked him to check whether it was still at the ATM.

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She wrote that she spent the next day hoping it would be found and even prayed for a positive outcome. “Prayed to every Hindu God and Goddess I could think of,” she noted in her post. Around 24 hours later, she received confirmation that the card had been located, placed on top of the ATM machine. However, getting it back was still a challenge as she was due to leave India within 36 hours and it was a Sunday, making shipping or formal retrieval difficult.

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