Kid comes out as trans via letter, his mom tweets funny and wholesome response

A letter written by a kid to his mother and the mum's reaction to it has tugged at the heartstrings of people. Crow, chose to come out to his mom through the sweet and fun little letter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His mom, Cherie Garcia's reaction to the artistic coming out letter made many on Twitter laugh out loud yet give her points for being a wholesome and loving mother.

The kid crafted a unique, personal note announcing that he is transgender, which was made out of colourful cut-out letters. "Congratulations!" reads the message, "you are now the proud owner of your very own son."

Garcia treated this announcement very normally, but she did detect something troubling that any mother would. And she didn't hesitate to point it out.

"My teenager handed me this envelope and asked that I wait to open it until after he went to his dad’s house," she detailed in the tweet. "After opening it, I called to let him know that the only thing that’s wrong with this is the “r” he accidentally left out of congratulations."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the unique and colourful letter right here:

Since being shared on November 15, this tweet has garnered more than 24,500 likes and several reactions.

She then replied to her own tweet by saying this:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Congrats! You got this, momma," said an individual. "I love the drama of it," related a mom. "My own non-binary kiddo nailed a note to their door in the middle of the night and declared that if we must refer to them to refer to them as our spawn. I commented on the atrocious handwriting."

What are your thoughts on this well-thought-out gesture?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON