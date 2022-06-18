Kid dances as mom comes back home, runs to her to give a hug. Watch

A video showing a kid expressing his excitement to mom coming home in the form of a quick dance was recently posted online. The wholesome video has the power to make anyone’s day brighter. Chances are, it will leave you with a happy heart too.

The video was posted on an Instagram page called aria_and_luke. The page is filled with various images and videos of adventures of two siblings. And, the video showcasing the kid’s reaction to mom coming home is among them.

“I can’t feel more loved,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The wonderful clip opens to show someone informing the kid that his mom is home. At first he runs to and fro across a room while doing a happy dance. Then he goes to the door and looks out. Eventually, he gets out of the house to run to his mom to give her a tight hug. What makes the video even more delightful to watch is how amid all these the kid manages to hold onto his lollypop.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted four days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than three lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also accumulated nearly 24,000 likes. People have shared various comments expressing their happiness to the boy’s reactions.

“You are raising some of the sweetest babies I’ve ever seen!!” shared an Instagram user. “He loves his Mommy!! But, he made sure, that lollipop did not drop!!!!” commented another. “This just made me happy,” expressed a third. “He’s doing the mummy dance,” posted a fourth. “Pure love!! But he loves his lollipop too!! Kisses, baby Luke!!!,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

