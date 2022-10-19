Kid receives piano lesson from stranger. Video ends on a sweet note

A wholesome interaction between a musician and a kid has turned into the Internet's new favourite video. The wonderful clip shows pianist and composer Karim Kamar giving an impromptu piano lesson to a little boy. The video is spreading smiles amid netizens and may have the same effect on you too.

Kamar originally posted the video on his Instagram page with a caption that reads, “He kicked me off lol...never get bored of doing this.” The video, however, created a buzz after being re-shared on Reddit. The caption posted along with the video on Reddit reads, “Little kid gets a free piano lesson from a stranger.”

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away what the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been posted about 20 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 9,300 upvotes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“The seed that was planted! This is amazing,” expressed a Reddit user. “That’s amazing! Look at the smile on that kid,” posted another. “So wholesome,” shared a third. “How adorable is this man with this little angel,” commented a fourth. “Rarely do I see something on here that makes me smile, let alone one that brings me to tears,” wrote a fifth.