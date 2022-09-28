Kid runs to busker to give her a hug after her performance. Watch wholesome video

The Internet is filled with videos showing people appreciating busker’s for their melodious performances. However, this girl’s way of showing appreciation is probably the sweetest one among them. A video shows how the little one ran to a singer performing in the streets to give her a hug and call her a friend.

Artist Shanilee posted the video on her personal Instagram page. She wrote that the girl is named Alison and the video shows how she stole the singer’s heart. The video opens to show Shanilee performing. As soon as she finishes her singing, Alison runs to her and gives her a big hug. The little girl also keeps saying, over and over, how the singer is her friend.

Take a look at the heart melting video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered over 1.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Her face in the end processing that she has to say goodbye. So cute,” expressed an Instagram user. “Man this is tooo cuute,” commented another. “Awww, she’s so precious!!,” shared a third. “Wow. This is soooooo cute!!!!!!!,” posted a fourth. “This made my day. Just so sweet and adorable,” wrote a fifth.