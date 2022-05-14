Kid runs towards firefighter father, hugs him while dressed as one. Watch

A video of a reunion between a toddler and his dad is a wholesome clip that is making people smile and also leaving them a little bit emotional. The video shows the little one running towards his father, a firefighter, while dressed as one himself.

The video opens to show the toddler sprinting, calling out “Dadda” several times to his father to surprise him at work. “All he wanted was his dada,” reads a text on the screen.

The video shows the baby calling out at a group of firemen. Soon one of them starts walking towards the toddler and the boy stops in his place to look at his father. After a moment, the boy sprints into his father’s warm embrace. His father gets down to his knees and picks him up in his arms.

The video has been posted by the kid’s mother on Instagram. She also shared that the place where her son met her husband was not an active fire scene.

“Surprising Dada! This was not an active fire scene. For the pesach/passover holiday, we have to burn our chometz (bread) before the holiday starts. Our town sets up locations with volunteer firefighters so people can safely burn their chometz under their supervision,” she shared.

Take a look at the beautiful video that is surely heartwarming to watch:

The video was shared on April 15 but has been picking up views along the way. The video has accumulated over five Lakh views and 73,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens have shared their sweet wishes, prayers and gratitude for first-responders. They have also commented on the cuteness of the clip.

“I have watched this 85 times already, love it time!!” wrote an Instagram user. Another person shared their experience with their firefighter father “I remember going to watch my Dad so many years ago. My Dad was a firefighter for 30 years, he rests in peace now and is on the Wall of Honor in Colorado. This is precious”. Many posted “Awww,” “so cute” or “sweet” to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON