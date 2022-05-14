Kid snatches back her food that a person picked from her plate. Watch hilarious video

A cute video involving a baby and her reaction to someone trying to take her food has turned into a source of laughter for many online. The post shared on Instagram is absolutely delightful to watch. It may leave you laughing out loud too.

The video opens to show a kid sitting with a few other in what looks like a restaurant. All of them have plates of half-eating food in front of them. Within moments, a person, who is partially visible on screen, reaches out and picks a piece of food from the kid’s plate using a fork. We won’t give you what happens next, so take a look:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many couldn’t stop commenting on the cuteness of the video.

“She said not today sir,” wrote an Instagram user. “Stay out of my plate! She is serious,” commented another. “It’s her strength while holding the fork and the way the food hit the plate!” posted a third. “That baby grip!!” expressed a fourth. “Cutie Pie was like: ‘Get outta my plate, you ain't even finished eating all the food in your own plate’,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

