Kid stops in the middle of the road to excitedly say ‘hi’ to an insect. Watch

The videos capturing the innocence of kids are absolutely heartwarming to watch. Those are the videos that have the power to lift someone’s mood almost instantly. If you are in search of one such clip, then this Instagram video will leave you very happy. This video shows a little one saying “Hi” to an insect.

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the kid saying ‘hi’ to an insect.(Instagram/@russell.name)

Instagram user Ruslan Yurchak posted the video. “Hi! Hello!” he wrote as the post’s caption. The video opens to show a kid bending down and saying “Hello, hi,” while looking intently at something on the road . As the camera zooms in on the object, it becomes clear that she is greeting a ladybug.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 11.7 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Awe I love when little ones discover new things. She’s adorable,” posted an Instagram user. “This is so sweet!” expressed another “I'm in love with her! So adorable,” commented a third. “This is truly wonderful. Thank you,” shared a fourth. “We humans have to stay more like our inner child. Trustfull and kind,” wrote a fifth.

