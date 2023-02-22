Toddler learning to walk suddenly starts dancing. Viral video wows people

The videos that show babies learning to walk often leave people saying aww. However, here is a video that is not only adorable but is also making netizens laugh out loud. The wonderful video shows a kid dancing while learning to walk.

The kid’s mom Amanda Russell originally posted the video last year on Instagram. It is again creating a buzz after journalist Maria Shriver re-shared the video on her Insta page. “Why walk when you can dance? Here’s to a great weekend! Hope you’re finding a reason to move, dance, and smile! Pass it on. #inspireheartsandminds,” she added while sharing the video.

The video opens to show the little one taking the first few wobbly steps. However, soon he stops and starts moving to dance. This continues till the end of the clip. What makes the video even more entertaining to watch is the hysterical laughter heard in the background.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the post has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated over 4.4 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the post has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“It was the shoulder move that got me from the start!” expressed an Instagram user. “These passing moments are exactly what people mean when they say parenthood brings you 'such joy'. Makes every sleepless night and mind losing moment worth it!” commented another. “Never let them know your next move!” joked a third. “Thank you I needed this but I have to say who’s ever laughing in the background made me laugh even harder because it’s so hysterical! I loved it keep smiling and laughing darlin. Oh and keep dancing!” posted a fourth. “He skipped the tutorial and everything,” wrote a fifth.