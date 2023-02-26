Kid plays catch with cat perched on stairs. Cute video is a must watch

Are you scrolling through your social media feeds to watch a cat video that can leave you smiling? Are you looking for a kitty video that you can watch over and over? If your answers to these questions are yes and yes, then here is a clip that will make you very happy. The video shows a toddler playing catch with a cat perched atop stairs.

The video was originally posted on Instagram. However, the video captured people’s attention and went viral after being re-shared on Twitter. “Having fun together,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show a kid standing beneath a flight of stairs looking upwards. Soon it becomes clear that he is looking towards a cat perched on top of the stairs. Throughout the video, the duo stands at their own positions and plays catch using a towel.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 4.3 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered tons of likes. People have also posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Hahahaha,” posted a Twitter user. “Cute,” expressed another. “That cat is a legend,” shared a third. “How wholesome, melts my heart,” commented a fourth. “This is so cute,” wrote a fifth.