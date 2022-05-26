Kid thinks random box is sanitising station, gets confused when it doesn’t work

Babies and toddlers definitely have a mind of their own and have something new to explore and learn about every single day. For babies who have been born and raised during the pandemic, one can see how they are quite particular about masks and are used to cleaning their hands with sanitiser every so often. And this is exactly the kind of toddler who can be seen in this one viral Instagram video. This has become the ‘new normal’ for the kids who have been raised during the pandemic.

This particular video that has been winning hearts all over social media, especially on Instagram, opens to show a little boy standing in front of some pillars. But what is interesting to note is that a random box attached to these pillars resembles a typical hand sanitiser dispenser. So this little boy goes ahead and puts his hand below it, waiting for some sanitiser to fall into it. This is when his mother starts laughing and he goes, “How?”

“He was a bit disappointed it wasn't a sanitising station,” reads the caption that accompanies this Instagram video that has now gone viral. The caption was accompanied with the emoji of a laughing face with tears. There is a good chance that this video will not only be relatable but also quite hilarious for viewers to watch.

The video has been posted on Instagram on May 15 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going 'aww' at this adorable moment. It has also received more than 17.3 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user writes, “I probably would have done the same!” “He's so adorable,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Not to mention the pure disappointment when it's not!”

