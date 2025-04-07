Menu Explore
Kids find pure joy riding a bamboo-made roller coaster in Meghalaya: 'This is what happiness looks like'

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Apr 07, 2025 11:19 AM IST

A bamboo roller coaster in Meghalaya went viral, melting hearts as kids enjoyed a joyful ride.

In a world dominated by high-tech entertainment, a heartwarming video from Meghalaya is stealing hearts and stirring nostalgia across social media. The viral clip, featuring children gleefully riding a bamboo-made roller coaster, is melting hearts and taking viewers on an emotional journey back to the innocence of childhood.

A viral video showed kids riding a bamboo roller coaster in Meghalaya.(Instagram/travelling.shillong)
(Also read: Bengaluru landlady sides with tenants over party noise complaint: ‘Kids should have fun’)

Handcrafted joy

The video, shared on Instagram by the travel account @travelling.shillong, showcases a hand-built bamboo roller coaster in a village in Meghalaya. The caption reads, “Bamboo roller coaster? This village-made ride looks too fun to resist, but is it only for kids?”—a question many adults seem to echo as they watch the enchanting ride in action.

Constructed entirely out of bamboo, the ride mimics the ups and downs of a traditional roller coaster, albeit on a smaller, more rustic scale. Children can be seen taking turns, their infectious laughter and gleeful screams echoing through the landscape. The setting is simple, yet magical—a pure slice of rural joy untouched by urban noise.

Watch the clip here:

Internet overflowing with emotions

The clip has struck a chord with many users, who are flooding the comment section with emotional and nostalgic responses. Many have been reminded of simpler times, when happiness didn’t come from gadgets but from homemade fun and the company of friends.

“Reminds me of my childhood days in the village… pure joy,” one user wrote, clearly moved. Another added, “This is what real fun looks like—no screens, no apps, just laughter.”

Several commented on the ingenuity of the villagers. “What a creative use of bamboo! Salute to the spirit of the people,” a user expressed. Others simply wished they could be part of it, with comments like, “Can adults join too? I want to feel this joy!” and “Honestly, I’d ride this in a heartbeat.”

A few users reflected on what today’s generation is missing. “Kids today are glued to phones—they need this kind of thrill,” someone noted. Another user chimed in with, “This should be on every travel bucket list—real India, real smiles.”

