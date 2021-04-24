Kid’s painting goes viral after mom posts that art teacher said it is ‘wrong’

Every now and then we come across such stories which showcase how netizens can come together to turn an unfavorable situation into a positive one. Such is this tale of a 6-year-old and her artwork which her mom shared was criticized by her teacher. This is a tale which may leave you with a smile on your face and a warm feeling in your heart.

It all started with a post by Twitter user named Gemma Leighton, the kid’s mother. She shared how the little one’s art teacher said that her painting is ‘wrong.’

“My 6 year old daughter painted this amazing scene at an after school art club. Her art teacher told her she had done it wrong?! You can't do art wrong! She was so upset as art is her favourite thing to do. Can you please show Edie some support and like her painting?

My 6 year old daughter painted this amazing scene at an after school art club.



Her art teacher told her she had done it wrong?!



You can't do art wrong!



She was so upset as art is her favourite thing to do.

Can you please show Edie some support and like her painting? pic.twitter.com/LV8rOgPwjc — Gemma Leighton (@GemLeighton) April 21, 2021

Tweeple showed their support and how! The post soon started getting tons of likes and also gathered numerous praiseful comments from people. Till now, it has gathered over 1.4 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing.

“There is no "wrong" in Art - people said Van Gogh was wrong and Picasso was wrong. I think that painting is fantastic and so does Van Gogh I just asked him,” wrote a Twitter user.

“She 'done it right',” shared another. “1st of all it’s a great painting. 2nd, absolutely you can’t do art wrong. Too many ‘art’ teachers confuse copy catting what they do with learning art. I’m completely self-taught. I didn’t want anyone telling me how to do my art. I hope your daughter does her own thing too,” shared a third along with this image:

1st of all it’s a great painting. 2nd, absolutely you can’t do art wrong. Too many ‘art’ teachers confuse copy catting what they do with learning art.



I’m completely self taught. I didn’t want anyone telling me how to do my art. I hope your daughter does her own thing too. pic.twitter.com/9vr5ZBQ6ER — Dawn 🇨🇦 (@dawnphoenixk) April 22, 2021

Here’s how some others reacted:

I'm a professional artist and I love Edie's painting. Very expressive! If her teacher knew anything about art he or she would have noticed that Edie included perspective in the painting, something most 6 year olds haven't learned yet. — Jonathan Small 😗🎶 (@JonathanBSmall) April 21, 2021

Lovely picture Edie. I can see you put a lot of time and thought into your work. Frame it Mum. This painting is very important and has great meaning. If art teacher said it was wrong, art teacher is in the wrong job. 🎨 — Chris Beck 💙 (@SongwriterBECK) April 21, 2021

What I’m really impressed by in this drawing is the understanding of perspective. I’ve been a professional artist for 30 years and I still work at that. For a child this is amazing. — Roger Langridge (@hotelfred) April 21, 2021

Edie, I have a 5-year old daughter who loves art too; Keep up the stellar work and never regret your creative eye! pic.twitter.com/CJE653vdVZ — Jon Hillenbrand (@hilleeeee) April 22, 2021

What do you think of the tale?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON