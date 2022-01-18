Kili Paul dances to Allu Arjun's Oo Antava from Pushpa. Watch viral video

The Internet sensation from Tanzania, Kili Paul, is back again with yet another viral video. This time he has taken to Instagram to share a video of himself dancing to Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. In the movie, the song features actors Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Kili Paul can be seen in an outdoor setting, like in most of his other dance videos. His smooth dance steps to this viral Indian song are a treat for the viewers. He is also seen to be enjoying himself with every beat from this song that was sung by Indravathi Chauhan.

“Oh antava mama,” reads the caption to this dance video. In it, he also shares that he loves all songs from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. He also proceeded to tag the lead actors of this film - Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on Instagram a day ago, this video has already gone viral and received more than 1.6 lakh likes. It has also received many reactions from people who couldn't stop praising Kili Paul's dance.

“Awesome,” posted an Instagram user. Many others took to the comment section with fire emojis. “Smooth,” complimented another. “You are mind blowing bro, love from India,” posted a third. “Super, Kili sir,” commented yet another.

What are your thoughts on this dance video?