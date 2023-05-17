Kili Paul lip-syncs to Hai Mera Dil, Neema Paul twirls in lehenga

A video of Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul has taken the Internet by storm with over ten million views, and it continues to gain traction. What has truly captivated viewers, you might wonder? Well, it’s not just their impressive dance moves but also their choice to dress in Indian attire. Their expressions, choreography, and the overall energy exuded in the video have grabbed the attention of people far and wide.

Kili Paul lip-syncs while Neema Paul dances to Hai Mera Dil. (Instagram/@kili_paul)

“Neema entry. Kya Baat Hai,” wrote Kili Paul while sharing a video on Instagram. The video opens to show Kili Paul, dressed in a kurta and pyjama, lip-syncing Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s Hai Mera Dil. As the video goes on, his sister Neema joins him and twirls to the song. She is wearing a lilac lehenga choli.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared five days ago on Instagram. It has so far raked up more than ten million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“Love from India,” posted an individual. Another shared, “Mind blowing.” “@neemapaul155 show stopper absolutely stunning in that entry!” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “OMG. You both siblings are amazing.” “Looking fabulous both of you,” wrote a fifth.

