Kili Paul, Neema Paul dance to Khesari Lal Yadav's Nathuniya. Video goes viral

Published on Mar 11, 2023 03:10 PM IST

The viral Instagram video captures Kili Paul and Neema Paul dancing to Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh’s Nathuniya.

Kili Paul and Neema Paul dancing to Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh's Nathuniya.
Kili Paul and Neema Paul dancing to Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh’s Nathuniya. (Instagram/@kili_paul)
ByArfa Javaid

Kili Paul and Neema Paul, a Tanzanian sibling duo, are pretty famous on the Internet owing to their dance and lip-sync videos to hit Indian songs. The influencer duo recently dropped a video for their fans in Bihar. In it, they can be seen dancing to Nathuniya, a song sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh. Expectedly, it soon grabbed millions of eyeballs and prompted many to get up and shake a leg. It may have the same effect on you.

“Thank you my Bihar fans. Keep showing love and enjoy the content…. I love my Indian Family. Jai Hind. I love you all…. Unity is power,” wrote Kili Paul while sharing a video on Instagram. The video opens to show Neema Paul dancing to Nathuniya. Soon, Kili joins her and showers her with leaves instead of currency notes. He then joins her and matches the steps to the song. As they dance, both flash bright smiles at the camera.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has received over 1.3 million views. Many even flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Take a look at the reactions here:

“Awesome Kili sir,” posted an individual. Another shared, “I am enjoying your dance bro. ” “Wow,” expressed a third. “Superb,” wrote a fourth. A fifth added, “Outstanding.” Many also dropped love-struck emoticons in the video’s comments section.

