Kili Paul perfectly lip-syncs to AP Dhillon's Summer High, calls it a 'vibe'. Seen it yet?

Kili Paul is a name synonym for lip-syncs to songs that go viral online. Besides this, the Internet sensation from Tanzania also shares dance routines to hit songs with his 4.2 million followers on Instagram. And both his lip-sync, and dance videos are a hit among netizens. Just like his latest share that shows him lip-syncing to AP Dhillon's hit Punjabi track Summer High. The video is amazing and may prompt you to watch it on loop. You might even end up shaking a leg to the hit number.

"This is not a song, it's a vibe," wrote Kili Paul while sharing the video. He also tagged singer AP Dhillon and his record label Run-Up Records. In the video, Kili Paul lip-syncs and grooves to Summer High perfectly. And as usual, he is wearing his traditional outfit, and his killer expressions are too good to miss out on.

Watch the amazing lip-sync video posted by Kili Paul below:

Since being shared two days ago on Instagram, the clip has raked up 7.5 lakh likes and several comments. Many also posted fire and heart emoticons in the comments section to express their thoughts. "Ohhh Man, I thought you knew only Hindi somehow, but here you do a perfect lip-sync of Punjabi song. Incredible," posted an individual. "Your expressions are awesome," expressed another. "Awesome Kili Paul," wrote a third.

Earlier, Kili Paul performed the viral Kala Chashma trend with his sister Neema Paul. In the video, Kili Paul falls to the ground and shakes his torso to the peppy track while his sister tries to match his energy.