Kim Taehyung from BTS shares this 11-year-old's artwork, says that he is a fan

Many artists around the world are known to create portraits of several celebrities. While some have uncanny similarities, other arts are more subjective. But, whatever the case might be, one can surely say these art pieces take a lot of effort to paint. Recently, an 11-year-old artist Andres Valencia, created a portrait of Kim Taehyung from the South Korean boy band BTS. Taehyung, whose stage name is V, reshared the artwork on his Instagram and wrote, "Thank you @andresvalenciaart for this beautiful artwork! Ever since I saw your work, I've been such a fan." In the portrait, V can be seen wearing a blue shirt and also has some makeup on with jewels on his face.

Take a look at the portrait created by Andres Valencia here:

This picture was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been liked more than six lakh times. This isn't the first time that the singer has shared about Andres Valencia's artwork. Before this, Taehyung had shared another one of Valencia's artwork alongside a picture of him on his Instagram.

Taehyung is known to be an artist himself. In fact, earlier this year, the singer designed merchandise for BTS. He had released a set of brooch sets that had abstract figures of various things.