King Charles’ Coronation: 10 interesting facts about the ceremony and its history

King Charles III will be officially crowned on May 6 this year. The ceremony at Westminster Abbey will also see Queen Consort, Camilla, crowned alongside King Charles III. As we look forward to this historic event, it’s worth noting that coronations have a rich history steeped in tradition and symbolism. From the crowns worn by monarchs to the ceremony, there are many intriguing details to explore.

While King Charles III will be the oldest heir to the throne, it is the first time since 1937 that a queen consort will be crowned beside a king. With just two days left for the Coronation, let’s delve into some interesting facts about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and the history of coronations as per the Royal Family’s official website.

1- King Charles III will become the fortieth Sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, with Queen Consort Camilla being crowned beside him.

2- Westminster Abbey has been the setting for every Coronation since 1066, with William the Conqueror being the first monarch to be crowned there.

3- The crowning of the Anglo-Saxon King Edgar in Bath in 953 CE is the earliest recorded Coronation in detail. It was, however, not the first Coronation.

4- At the Coronation service, King Charles III will wear St. Edward’s Crown made in 1661. The crown, made of solid gold weighing about 2.2kg, has been used in the Coronation of every British monarch since King Charles II.

5- Apple’s former Chief Design Officer, Sir Jony Ive, designed the Coronation Emblem for King Charles III’s Coronation.

6- During the upcoming coronation ceremony, a significant historical event will take place as Queen Consort Camilla will wear Queen Mary’s Crown. This is the first time since the 18th century that a consort’s crown has been reused. Additionally, the crown will be adorned with diamonds from the personal jewellery collection of Queen Elizabeth II.

7- Mary, Queen of Scots holds the distinction of being the youngest monarch in history. She ascended to the throne and became Queen in 1542 when she was just six days old.

8- On June 2, 1953, Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t the only one who occupied the Coronation Chair. Ahead of the ceremony, a black cat named Matins was found sleeping on the chair in the Abbey.

9- King William III and Queen Mary II were crowned in 1689 as joint Sovereigns for the first and only time.

10- The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II was the first to be televised. Approximately 27 million people in the UK tuned in to watch the ceremony.

