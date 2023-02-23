‘King to our jungle’: Tiger caught on camera for the first time in Himachal’s Simbalbara National Park

The Himachal Pradesh wildlife department has released the first-ever image of a tiger in Simbalbara National Park. The official Twitter of Shimla Wildlife Division took to Twitter to announce the news. They also shared the first camera trap image of the tiger.

In the post's caption, they wrote, "Welcoming the King to our Jungle. First record of #tiger at #simbalbaraNationalpark and first camera trap image of tiger recorded in #Himachal. Courtesy regular #wildlife monitoring by our staff led by Range Officer Sh Surender Singh. @CMOFFICEHP @moefcc @CentralIfs @IFS_HP."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked by over 200 people, and many have even left comments on the share.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

Indian Forest Service officer Suriender Mehra in the comments section posted, "Yes. Tiger presence is quite likely in these forests, which are adjoining to higher-density wildlife areas. Modern tools like camera traps are ascertaining the same. Need holistic management inputs to protect the wilderness of such forest." Another person added, "Tiger visits Himachal for the first time ever. Probably the good work done by #forest departments in neighbouring states is pushing the tigers to unknown frontiers. Exciting times." "A historic first for our state. Proud to be part of this heritage," wrote a third.

