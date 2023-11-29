Kiren Rijiju's plucks fresh lemons with his daughter, Internet calls it a 'sheer delight'

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a wholesome video with his daughter, Mysha on X. The clip shows the two enjoying plucking 'fresh fruits' from their back garden. Since the video was shared, it has won the hearts of many on the microblogging platform.

Kiren Rijiju picking fresh lemons with his daughter. (X/@Kiren Rijiju )

"Nothing like fresh fruits' from own backyard. So grow more fruit trees. Plucked some fresh & sweet lemon with my daughter Mysha," wrote Kiren Rijiju in the caption of the post. (Also Read: Kiren Rijiju posts clip of red panda perched high on a tree, says it’s ‘adorable’)

In the video he shared, you can his daughter throwing stones at the tree so a few lemons drop. As the video progress Rijiju can be seen standing with a stick in his hand and poking it inside the tree. This helps in a few more lemons dropping down on the ground. As he plucks the lemons, Mysha picks them and puts them in her basket.

Watch the video of Kiren Rijiju with his daughter here:

This post was shared on November 27. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over one lakh views. The share has more than 5,000 likes and several comments.

Check out what people are saying about the post here:

An individual wrote, "Absolutely agree! Homegrown fruits are a delight."

A second commented, "A sheer delight to watch the joys of @KirenRijiju & daughter Mysha in plucking lemons from their garden. Baskets full, wash and have a happy lemonade day!"

"Your daughter’s laughter was priceless. Made my day. She is so happy being with you. You are a great dad @KirenRijiju," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "That sounds delightful! Growing fruit trees in your backyard not only provides fresh and sweet fruits but also creates wonderful bonding moments like picking fresh lemons with your daughter. Enjoy those refreshing and homegrown treats!"

A fifth added, "Beautiful backyard garden, fresh fruits, kids laughing, what a blissful time. Enjoy sir!"