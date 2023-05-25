Kiren Rijiju posts clip of red panda perched high on a tree, says it’s ‘adorable’

Kiren Rijiju recently took to Twitter to post a cute video of a red panda mounted on the uppermost tree branches in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang. Captivated by its charm, Rijiju couldn’t resist describing the panda as ‘adorable’ in the caption. However, it wasn’t just the minister who found joy in this rare sighting. Netizens also found the video captivating as they flooded the comments section with love-filled responses. The image shows a red panda perched on a tree branch. (Twitter/@KirenRijiju)

“Such an adorable little Red Panda found in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh shared by CM @PemaKhanduBJP ji. Let’s conserve our beautiful species,” wrote Union Minister Kiren Rijiju while sharing a video on Twitter. He added, “This beautiful but elusive species is found in the mountains of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal.”

As the video begins, a red panda can be seen stationed on a tree in the scenic landscape of Arunachal Pradesh. The camera then zooms in on the adorable animal. Initially fixated on the camera’s presence, the panda gazes directly into its lens as if acknowledging its presence. After a brief moment, it begins to scan its surroundings.

The video was originally shared on Twitter by the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, with the caption, “Cute and little #RedPanda spotted in Tawang! The small mammal is listed as endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature list of threatened species. These bamboo-munching species mostly reside in Himalayan regions of Northeast. Let us together protect them. They are important to safeguard biodiversity and maintain ecological integrity.”

Shared on May 24, Kiren Rijiju’s primary tweet has been viewed over 1.1 lakh times. Additionally, it has received more than 4,000 likes and a flurry of comments.

An individual wrote, “Wow. So beautiful.” “Oh. I thought pandas are only found in China. This is beautiful,” commented another. A third added, “Beautiful find.”

