Kolkata street vendor makes Oreo omelette in viral video, internet says 'this is unbearable'

The internet is no stranger to bizarre food experiments, and the latest one has left food lovers in absolute disbelief. From chocolate rasgullas to Fanta noodles, street vendors have been mixing the most unexpected ingredients in the hope of going viral. However, a new culinary creation has taken things to another level—a street vendor in Kolkata was seen making an omelette using Oreo biscuits! A street vendor in Kolkata stunned the internet by preparing an omelette with Oreo biscuits.(Instagram/chaska_food_ka)

The viralvideo: Omelette with a sweet twist

A viral video shared on Instagram by food blogger Shivam Sharma has left users shocked. The footage starts off like a regular street food clip, showing the vendor heating his large pan and preparing an omelette on the roadside. He cracks eggs into a bowl, whisks them into a batter, and spreads it onto the pan.

However, just when viewers thought it was a simple omelette recipe, the vendor took an unexpected turn—he reached for a pack of Oreo biscuits. With no hesitation, he emptied the entire pack onto the pan, carefully pressing the biscuits into the omelette batter. To complete the dish, he flipped the concoction, ensuring the Oreos were well-cooked, resulting in a patchy brown-coloured creation.

Watch the clip here:

Social media backlash: ‘Who even thinks of this?’

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has triggered a wave of reactions from netizens, most of whom were absolutely horrified by the dish. Many users expressed their disbelief, calling it a complete disaster for their taste buds.

“This is an attack on both food and common sense,” wrote one user, clearly unimpressed.

Another joked, “Just because you can mix two things doesn’t mean you should. Who even thinks of this?”

A shocked viewer commented, “I can’t decide what’s worse—the idea or the fact that he actually ate it.”

One user sarcastically added, “Waiting for the day someone makes Maggi with toothpaste. This is getting out of hand.”

“This is what nightmares are made of,” another exclaimed.

Meanwhile, some were simply speechless. “I refuse to believe this exists,” a user wrote, summing up the general reaction.