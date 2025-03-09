Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolkata street vendor makes Oreo omelette in viral video, internet says 'this is unbearable'

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mar 09, 2025 04:48 PM IST

A Kolkata street vendor shocked internet by making an Oreo omelette.

The internet is no stranger to bizarre food experiments, and the latest one has left food lovers in absolute disbelief. From chocolate rasgullas to Fanta noodles, street vendors have been mixing the most unexpected ingredients in the hope of going viral. However, a new culinary creation has taken things to another level—a street vendor in Kolkata was seen making an omelette using Oreo biscuits!

A street vendor in Kolkata stunned the internet by preparing an omelette with Oreo biscuits.(Instagram/chaska_food_ka)
A street vendor in Kolkata stunned the internet by preparing an omelette with Oreo biscuits.(Instagram/chaska_food_ka)

(Also read: Thai man finds entire snake frozen inside ice cream bar, internet is horrified)

The viralvideo: Omelette with a sweet twist

A viral video shared on Instagram by food blogger Shivam Sharma has left users shocked. The footage starts off like a regular street food clip, showing the vendor heating his large pan and preparing an omelette on the roadside. He cracks eggs into a bowl, whisks them into a batter, and spreads it onto the pan.

However, just when viewers thought it was a simple omelette recipe, the vendor took an unexpected turn—he reached for a pack of Oreo biscuits. With no hesitation, he emptied the entire pack onto the pan, carefully pressing the biscuits into the omelette batter. To complete the dish, he flipped the concoction, ensuring the Oreos were well-cooked, resulting in a patchy brown-coloured creation.

Watch the clip here:

Social media backlash: ‘Who even thinks of this?’

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has triggered a wave of reactions from netizens, most of whom were absolutely horrified by the dish. Many users expressed their disbelief, calling it a complete disaster for their taste buds.

“This is an attack on both food and common sense,” wrote one user, clearly unimpressed.

Another joked, “Just because you can mix two things doesn’t mean you should. Who even thinks of this?”

A shocked viewer commented, “I can’t decide what’s worse—the idea or the fact that he actually ate it.”

(Also read: Pay 99,000 once and get pani puri for lifetime: Nagpur street vendor's offer goes viral)

One user sarcastically added, “Waiting for the day someone makes Maggi with toothpaste. This is getting out of hand.”

“This is what nightmares are made of,” another exclaimed.

Meanwhile, some were simply speechless. “I refuse to believe this exists,” a user wrote, summing up the general reaction.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On