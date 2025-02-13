Pay 99,000 once and get pani puri for lifetime: Nagpur street vendor's offer goes viral

Known across India by various names -- golgappas, pani puri, puchka -- are the most iconic street food loved by desis in the country. From shopping to attending weddings, no street-food lover can ever be satiated till pani puri comes into picture. To promote his pani puri stall and sell as many of the tangy, spicy and delicious street food as he can, a Nagpur vendor chose a unique marketing move which has now gone viral on social media. In Nagpur, a vendor's unique marketing strategy offers lifetime pani puri for ₹ 99,000(Pixabay)

If reports and social media posts are to be believed, Vijay Mewalal Gupta, a third-generation pani puri vendor in Nagpur has come up with multiple offers to sell the popular street snack that have shocked many.

Deal of a lifetime?

The seller is offering a lifetime supply of pani puri for a one-time payment of ₹99,000. Reports suggest that the deal will be legally documented on stamp paper for full guarantee.

For those who are not willing to make such a long commitment, he is also offering ₹10,000 worth of pani puri in a year for a one-time payment of ₹5,000. There are also special discounts for women and girls.

The viral offer made many pani puri lovers pick up their calculators and try to figure out if the deal was beneficial to the seller or the customer. While many praised his marketing skills, others made fun of the ridiculous amount of money charged for pani puri.

Internet inspects offer

"Is this for my lifetime or the shopkeeper's?" aasked one of them, while another calculated: "Considering if you eat a plate of ₹10 in a day, with this subscription you can eat daily pani puri for approx 27 yrs. Good plan."

Many even questioned the legitimacy of the offer and labelled it a gimmick to gain customers. "Parcel available? Will buy 500 puris daily and resell to 100 customers," joked one of them.

Some even offered alternatives. "Make a fixed deposit in bank of ₹99,000 and get ₹25 daily as interest," said one of them.