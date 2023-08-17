Korean men dance to Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth’s Kaavaalaa. Video goes viral with over 15 million views

The song Kaavaalaa from the film Jailer, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth, has become a global hit since its release. This upbeat song has inspired many to recreate its choreography, and one particular version featuring Korean men tapping their feet to the music is going crazy viral on social media.

Korean men dancing to Jailer song Kaavaalaa.(Instagram/@aoora69)

“Korean boys after watching South Indian movies,” wrote Instagram user Aoora while sharing a video on the platform. The video shows Korean men dancing to the song Kaavaalaa. Their impressive expressions and dance moves while lip-syncing to the song have won over the hearts of many.

Watch the video of Korean men busting a move or two to the song Kaavaalaa:

The video was shared on July 20. It has since accumulated over 15.2 million views and more than 1.5 million likes. Many even took to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance clip:

An Instagram user wrote, “Wow! Love and support from India.”

“Amazing bro! Love from India,” expressed another.

A third commented, “I am very happy after seeing this. Amazing Aoora, sir. I love your dance.”

“Aww! How cute!” remarked a fourth.

Some even dropped heart and fire emoticons after watching this video.

