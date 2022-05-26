Lady the Golden Retriever has some silly beach habits. Watch her hilarious video

Its summertime and people often head to the beach to beat the heat. Pet parents often also take their furry companions with them so they too can enjoy the sun, sand and water. However, some pets have their own style of enjoying the beach. Case in point, Lady the Golden Retriever. A video on her Instagram page shows her “weird” beach habits and chances are they’ll make you giggle.

The video captures several silly antics of Lady at the beach. The video opens to show her stealing her mom’s chair because that's Lady’s favourite thing to do. She can then be seen trying to catch the sand thrown around by other dogs while they dig around the beach. There are many other things Lady does but we’ll let you watch the video to see and enjoy them.

The video has been captioned, “Why be normal when you can be ‘weird’” and it seems rather fitting for this clip.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared about 18 hours ago, the video has amassed about 52,000 views and more than 7,600 likes so far. Many have reacted in the comments section and shared their thoughts about the clip.

“Lady is not weird, she’s ‘limited edition’,” wrote an Instagram user. To this, the pet owner replied, “LOL sounds fancy”.

“This is perfect,” posted another. “She's amazing,” added a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video of Lady the Golden Retriever?