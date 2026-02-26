Laid off during family emergency in India, H-1B holder seeks internet's advice on US return: 'What options do I have?'

Recently, one such employee took to Reddit to share his predicament after being laid off while he was in India for a family emergency. “I got laid off by company when I am in India for family emergency in India. My H1B petition is valid till 2028. What options I have now in India to stamp visa again and back to USA,” he wrote in a post titled “Got laid off while I am in India.”

H-1B visa holders are highly skilled professionals working in the United States , but their legal status is directly linked to their jobs. Losing employment can immediately put their residency at risk and create uncertainty about their ability to stay in or return to the country.

Social media reactions The post quickly gained traction, with several users offering blunt and often pessimistic responses about the current situation for H-1B workers.

“None. 100k + also stamping delays. H1b is effectively dead,” one user commented.

Another advised, “You need to find new employer which is unlikely in this economy and the 100k fees. I would just plan to stay in India.”

Some users pointed to larger trends impacting foreign workers. “There’s just simply too much demand from India to US and zero demand from US to India. It’s very one sided and US has all the cards. AI will only make H1Bs situation even worse buckle up,” a commenter wrote.

Others suggested that the situation could be an opportunity to explore alternatives outside the United States. “Maybe a good opportunity to seek permanent residency in countries like Australia or Canada,” one user wrote.

The same commenter added that even if the employee manages to secure another H-1B role and return to the US, the uncertainty surrounding the visa could make life stressful. “Please remember that this is a temporary working visa and treating it as permanent residency visa is fundamentally flawed,” the user said, suggesting countries such as Canada, Australia, or New Zealand as potentially more stable options.

However, not all the advice was discouraging. One user offered a more immediate, practical suggestion. “You are still employed until your last day mentioned by the company. If you got laid off on 24th Feb, generally the last date would be till your next pay cycle. You should enter before that ends,” the Redditor wrote.

Notably, under US immigration rules, H-1B workers are typically granted a 60-day grace period after termination to find a new employer willing to file a fresh petition on their behalf. However, being outside the US at the time of layoff can complicate the process, especially if visa stamping is required before re-entry.

