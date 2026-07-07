Laid-off Xbox engineer says he poured 'heart and soul' into company for over 20 years
Among those affected by the job cuts is an Xbox employee of 21 years, Matthew LeClair, who took to LinkedIn to share the news.
Microsoft announced on Monday that it will lay off around 4,800 employees — about 2% of its global workforce — as part of a cost-cutting drive that includes a major restructuring of its Xbox gaming division.
The move marks the biggest overhaul in Xbox's history, with around 3,200 gaming roles set to be eliminated over the coming fiscal year. The restructuring also involves spinning off or selling four game studios.
Among those affected by the job cuts is an Xbox employee of 21 years, Matthew LeClair, who took to LinkedIn to share the news.
‘I’ve been laid off’
In his LinkedIn post, Seattle-based LeClair said that he had been laid off despite giving more than two decades to Xbox. He also said that he had poured his “heart and soul” into Xbox.
“Well, after 21 years of time invested, working hard, shipping great products, and pouring my heart and soul into Xbox, Xbox has decided that is a good number to stop at… Yes, I've been laid off by today's Xbox actions…” wrote Matthew LeClair.
He opted to end his post on a humorous note despite the bad news. “So, who is hiring?” he asked, adding a smiley face emoji.
Layoffs at Microsoft
The announcement is the latest in a series of mass layoffs at the technology giant as it continues to invest heavily in the artificial intelligence race. Like many of its peers, Microsoft is spending tens of billions of dollars on AI infrastructure, including data centres and computing power, while looking to rein in costs elsewhere.
Xbox CEO Asha Sharma told employees in a separate memo that 1,600 positions were being cut immediately, with the rest to follow through fiscal year 2027.
(Also read: Xbox CEO Asha Sharma’s message to staff after 3,200 layoffs: ‘I know this is painful’)
“I know this is painful. These changes will directly affect people who have poured their creativity into building XBOX. Many joined us through acquisitions, while others were recruited here, or sought us out because they loved this industry and loved XBOX. Today's decisions do not reflect their talent or dedication,” Sharma said in an email to employees, which she later posted on social media.
Meanwhile, Amy Coleman, Microsoft's executive vice president, wrote in a memo to all employees that the laid off employees are “not being replaced by AI”, but acknowledged that automation is reshaping how work is done across the company.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More