Laid-off Xbox engineer says he poured 'heart and soul' into company for over 20 years

Microsoft announced on Monday that it will lay off around 4,800 employees — about 2% of its global workforce — as part of a cost-cutting drive that includes a major restructuring of its Xbox gaming division. A laid-off Xbox employee says he spent 21 years at the company. (Representational image/Unsplash)

The move marks the biggest overhaul in Xbox's history, with around 3,200 gaming roles set to be eliminated over the coming fiscal year. The restructuring also involves spinning off or selling four game studios.

Among those affected by the job cuts is an Xbox employee of 21 years, Matthew LeClair, who took to LinkedIn to share the news.

‘I’ve been laid off’ In his LinkedIn post, Seattle-based LeClair said that he had been laid off despite giving more than two decades to Xbox. He also said that he had poured his “heart and soul” into Xbox.

“Well, after 21 years of time invested, working hard, shipping great products, and pouring my heart and soul into Xbox, Xbox has decided that is a good number to stop at… Yes, I've been laid off by today's Xbox actions…” wrote Matthew LeClair.

He opted to end his post on a humorous note despite the bad news. “So, who is hiring?” he asked, adding a smiley face emoji.