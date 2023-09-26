Langur 'replaces' Railway officials at work in West Bengal

Railway authorities at Bolpur railway station in West Bengal found themselves in a humorous predicament when they realised that a langur had temporarily ‘assumed’ their duties. This amusing incident was captured in a video, and later shared on Facebook.

Langur working on a computer. (Facebook)

"Hanuman on duty at inquiry at Bolpur railway station," reads the caption of the post. The video opens to show a langur sitting on the office chair and 'typing' something on the computer. At one point, the animal flips the pages of a document kept on the table. The clip also shows a few people standing outside the room and looking at the langur through a window, while a few are heard commenting on the situation. (Also Read: Guard dog chewing stick suddenly realises he has a job to do. Watch)

This post was shared on September 18. Since being shared, it has received several likes and a few comments.

This isn't the first time that an animal was seen working on a computer. Earlier, a video showing a cat owning its own laptop had gone viral on social media. This video was shared on Instagram page Cats Doing Things and originally created by TikTok user @lexi_luthor7.

In the clip, a woman can be seen explaining that her cat won't let her work, so she got the kitty its own laptop. Now, as the woman spends time in her office, her kitty, too, works hard on its mini laptop.