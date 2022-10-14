Home / Trending / ‘Pawfessional businessman’: Cute cat working on her laptop will make you go aww

‘Pawfessional businessman’: Cute cat working on her laptop will make you go aww

trending
Published on Oct 14, 2022 10:00 AM IST

A video of a cat working on her own laptop is doing rounds on the internet. Take a look at it inside.

Cat working on laptop.(Instagram/@catsdoingthings)
Cat working on laptop.(Instagram/@catsdoingthings)
ByVrinda Jain

Working from home has changed our lives completely. Many of us have set up an office in our rooms and prefer to work from there. While we continue to stay in front of our laptops, some people's kids have also started to copy them and pretend to work on laptops. But if you think it is just the kids who copy you, cats are no less! In a recent video that has been doing rounds on the internet, you can see an adorable kitty working on her own laptop.

In a video shared by Instagram page Cats Doing Things and originally created by TikTok user @lexi_luthor7, you can see that the cat has her laptop. In the short clip, the woman informs that her cat won't let her work, so she got them their own laptop, and now the kitten has turned into a businessman.

Take a look at the video of the cat working on the laptop here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than five lakh times and has close to 55,000 likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Look at this distinguished gentleman." Another person said, "As purrr my last email." A third person added, "Looks like he's in last minute deadline. " "I expect his performance review rating is exceeded," added a fourth. Some users also said that the cat is a 'pawfessional businessman.' Others have reacted using emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat video instagram viral video + 1 more
cat video instagram viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out