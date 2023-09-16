Guard dog chewing stick suddenly realises he has a job to do. Watch

A video capturing a dog’s sudden realisation that he has a job to do was shared on Reddit. The video shows how the doggo abruptly stops chewing a stick after it remembers that it has a herd to guard. The image shows a dog chewing a stick. (Reddit/@reindeerareawesome)

“Here is my herding dog, who takes some time before realising there is a herd behind him,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the dog lying on the ground with a stick in front of him. He goes on to relax and chew the stick without a care in the world. After a few moments, the dog suddenly realises that there is a herd behind him that he is supposed to guard. And, the way the pooch reacts will leave you in splits.

Take a look at this funny dog video:

The video was posted some three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has received close to 15,000 upvotes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Oh no, was I working today,” posted a Reddit user, imagining the dog’s thoughts. “Sam, lunch break is over. Get back to work or your pay is docked,” joked another. “Naw I get it, herding is cool and all but can we please just acknowledge how great that stick is?” joined a third.

“In all fairness to the good boy, stick!” added a fourth. “That slow realisation ‘I should probably be down there shouldn’t I?” Cute,” expressed a fifth. To which, the original poster wrote, “The way he just drops the stick in shock.”