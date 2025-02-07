Lawyer blasts Delhi Metro for featuring ad on rape convict Asaram Bapu, DMRC responds

A lawyer slammed Delhi Metro for featuring advertisements on rape convict Asaram Bapu and received a response from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). He shared two photos that show ads on “Parents Worship Day” featuring pictures of the self-styled godman. In 2023, a court in Gujarat's Gandhinagar convicted him in a woman disciple rape case registered against him in 2013. Undergoing a life sentence, he was granted interim bail this year till March 31 on medical grounds. A lawyer took to X to share pictures of ads on Delhi Metro featuring rape convict Asaram Bapu. (X/@LegalTL)

“Shame @OfficialDMRC. How can Delhi Metro allow a criminal who is convicted under RAPE CHARGES, and spending his conviction inside jail, endorse his posters, pics etc inside the Delhi metro rail? Highly shameful act by #delhimetro,” the lawyer wrote. The pictures he shared show ads with photos of Asaram Bapu.

How did DMRC respond?

Replying to the X post, the organisation assured that it has initiated the process of removing the ads from the metros. “DMRC has issued immediate instructions to the licensee to get these advertisements removed from the Metro premises at the earliest. The process of removal of these ads shall be started tonight. However, it may take some time for their removal from the system," the organisation posted.

The post and DMRC’s reply prompted people to share varied remarks. One individual wrote, “How come you guys put such ads instantly and then you take so many days to remove them?” Another, showing disagreement with DMRC’s decision, posted, “I strongly disagree with this decision and urge you to reconsider. Celebrating #ParentsWorshipDay would have a profoundly positive impact on society and the younger generation.”

A third expressed, “This is 2nd such case wherein objectionable ads have been put up in public space। Last one was insensitive ad content related to breast cancer. I hope there is a mechanism to approve these ads before they are displayed.” A fourth said, "Appreciation for prompt response and action.”

Woman disciple rape case:

An FIR was lodged at Chandkheda police station in Ahmedabad in 2013 with the claims that he raped a woman on several occasions from 2001 to 2006 when she was living at his ashram.

“The court has accepted the prosecution case and convicted Asaram under sections 376 2(C) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code for illegal detention, among others,” special public prosecutor RC Kodekar said during Asaram Bapu’s conviction in 2023.