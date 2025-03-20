Lawyer slams desis celebrating NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' return, Indian mom drops truth bomb

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore safely returned to Earth on March 18 after getting stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for nine months. Though the astronauts' return has been widely celebrated in the US, it has also sparked joyous celebrations across India, given Sunita Williams' Indian heritage. A lawyer took to Reddit to share how he criticised the celebrations by desis but was instantly humbled by his mother. A mural of NASA astronaut Sunita "Suni" Williams at a traffic signal junction in Hyderabad. (AFP)

“So today I saw videos of people in various parts of India celebrating the Return of Sunita Williams with crackers, Havan etc. and started laughing. Mom asked the reason and I said she probably doesn't even care a bit about them or knows them and they are celebrating like maniacs,” the lawyer wrote.

He added that his mom simply said, “There's enough negativity and sadness in the society. So people are trying to find something to be happy and celebrate. Stop judging them!!”

“She was right. I felt like I'm turning into one of the negativities in society,” he continued.

An individual wrote, “I am against firecrackers in general and haven't used them in the last 12 years at all. But, it makes me happy that people are happy for her. It takes courage to do what she does and I think she will be happy that people celebrated her return. If mankind somehow colonised the moon and people started living there then it'll be because of small steps taken by people like her. PS: Doing Havan so that an Astronaut can get back safely is so idiotic. It is like a 10-year-kid crossing his fingers so that Travis Head will get out playing against India.” Another posted, “Learn from aunty, beta.” A third added, “Peak Redditor moment.”