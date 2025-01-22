Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

OpenAI techie’s big career announcement gets a response only a desi mom could give

BySanya Jain
Jan 22, 2025 01:10 PM IST

An Indian-origin, San Francisco-based techie received the most 'desi mom' response after sharing a proud career milestone with her mother.

An Indian-origin, San Francisco-based techie received the most 'desi mom' response after sharing a proud career milestone with her mother. Anshita Saini, a ChatGPT growth engineer at OpenAI – the world’s hottest startup – was understandably excited when a feature she developed made it to a leading news publication.

OpenAI's Anshita Saini shared a screenshot of her exchange with her mother.(X/@anshitasaini_)
OpenAI's Anshita Saini shared a screenshot of her exchange with her mother.(X/@anshitasaini_)

Every desi mom ever

When Anshita Saini texted her mother to tell her about the career achievement, her mom was happy for her - but she did have more pressing concerns, like whether her daughter was eating well or not.

“This feature I built made it onto techcrunch,” the OpenAI engineer told her mother over a text message, sharing a link to a TechCrunch piece ChatGPT’s newest feature that lets users assign traits to the AI chatbot like ‘chatty’ and ‘Gen Z’.

Anshita’s mother had a response that is currently going viral online.

“Nice! Great! Inspirational,” she wrote, before asking her daughter: “Did you have nuts and fruits today though?”

The OpenAI employee shared a screenshot of the exchange on X with the caption, “Cannot catch a break.”

Her post is going steadily viral online, having racked up more than 1 lakh views in a matter of hours.

Indian moms for the win,” wrote one person in the comments section. “Haha, so relatable,” another said.

“Huge congrats on integrating your feature into TechCrunch! That’s a massive achievement, and it's clear your hard work paid off. Your mom's reaction is priceless - only an Indian mom could seamlessly shift from tech achievements to health checks,” a user commented.

Anshita is not alone in being a high-achieving desi kid who can somehow never seem to satisfy their Indian parents - she is in good company with the likes of Sundar Pichai. That’s right. Even becoming the CEO of Google is sometimes not good enough for Indian parents - last year, when Sundar Pichai was awarded an honorary doctorate, he said his parents had always hoped he would go on to do a PhD. “I think an honorary one still counts,” the CEO of Google wrote on Instagram.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On