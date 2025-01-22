OpenAI techie’s big career announcement gets a response only a desi mom could give

An Indian-origin, San Francisco-based techie received the most 'desi mom' response after sharing a proud career milestone with her mother. Anshita Saini, a ChatGPT growth engineer at OpenAI – the world’s hottest startup – was understandably excited when a feature she developed made it to a leading news publication. OpenAI's Anshita Saini shared a screenshot of her exchange with her mother.(X/@anshitasaini_)

Every desi mom ever

When Anshita Saini texted her mother to tell her about the career achievement, her mom was happy for her - but she did have more pressing concerns, like whether her daughter was eating well or not.

“This feature I built made it onto techcrunch,” the OpenAI engineer told her mother over a text message, sharing a link to a TechCrunch piece ChatGPT’s newest feature that lets users assign traits to the AI chatbot like ‘chatty’ and ‘Gen Z’.

Anshita’s mother had a response that is currently going viral online.

“Nice! Great! Inspirational,” she wrote, before asking her daughter: “Did you have nuts and fruits today though?”

The OpenAI employee shared a screenshot of the exchange on X with the caption, “Cannot catch a break.”

Her post is going steadily viral online, having racked up more than 1 lakh views in a matter of hours.

“Indian moms for the win,” wrote one person in the comments section. “Haha, so relatable,” another said.

“Huge congrats on integrating your feature into TechCrunch! That’s a massive achievement, and it's clear your hard work paid off. Your mom's reaction is priceless - only an Indian mom could seamlessly shift from tech achievements to health checks,” a user commented.

Anshita is not alone in being a high-achieving desi kid who can somehow never seem to satisfy their Indian parents - she is in good company with the likes of Sundar Pichai. That’s right. Even becoming the CEO of Google is sometimes not good enough for Indian parents - last year, when Sundar Pichai was awarded an honorary doctorate, he said his parents had always hoped he would go on to do a PhD. “I think an honorary one still counts,” the CEO of Google wrote on Instagram.