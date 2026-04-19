‘Left my 9 LPA job’: Delhi woman shares how she earned 1.5 lakh in one month as content creator

A Delhi-based woman has sparked discussion online after sharing her journey of leaving a stable corporate job to pursue content creation full-time. Taking to Instagram, Anshika revealed that she quit her ₹9 lakh per annum job just a month ago and has already seen strong earnings, though she cautioned that the path is far from smooth.

A Delhi woman switched to full-time content creation, earned ₹ 1.5 lakh, and shared practical advice on quitting jobs.(Instagram/anshikapathakk)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Delhi techie who quit ₹40 LPA Google job opens up on life after corporate: ‘I now own 100% of my time’)

In the video, she said, "I left my 9 LPA job a month ago to continue content creation full-time. Wait till you hear how much I made this month. Now before you think how cool it is that I left my high-paying job for content, please know that sometimes we have to beg for our payments, and some months you might not earn enough. And it's exhausting."

What made her take the decision

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Explaining the factors behind her decision, Anshika outlined three key questions she asked herself before quitting her job. "Only after knowing these three things I decided to quit: Am I already earning through content? Do I have a 3-month emergency fund with me? Lastly, do I have enough networks from where I can get paid work? I established all this with my 9 to 5 and that's when I left my job," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the factors behind her decision, Anshika outlined three key questions she asked herself before quitting her job. "Only after knowing these three things I decided to quit: Am I already earning through content? Do I have a 3-month emergency fund with me? Lastly, do I have enough networks from where I can get paid work? I established all this with my 9 to 5 and that's when I left my job," she said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} She added that her first month as a full-time creator turned out to be financially rewarding. "And no Nazar (touch wood), I made more than 1.5 Lakhs this month through collabs and freelancing projects." A reality check for aspiring creators {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that her first month as a full-time creator turned out to be financially rewarding. "And no Nazar (touch wood), I made more than 1.5 Lakhs this month through collabs and freelancing projects." A reality check for aspiring creators {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Along with the video, she shared a caption offering practical advice to those considering a similar move. "Watch this if you’re planning to leave your job to pursue content creation. I know it sounds very fascinating when a lot of people on the internet talk about how they left their 9-5 for content creation. But trust me,it isn’t always as happening as it looks. Before leaving my job I made sure that the answer to all the 3 questions mentioned in the video was a YES. I built all that before quitting my job. Content can pay you really well at times but many times there are months that dont go so well. So before quitting stability,analyse your position. Choose freedom but with practicality." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with the video, she shared a caption offering practical advice to those considering a similar move. "Watch this if you’re planning to leave your job to pursue content creation. I know it sounds very fascinating when a lot of people on the internet talk about how they left their 9-5 for content creation. But trust me,it isn’t always as happening as it looks. Before leaving my job I made sure that the answer to all the 3 questions mentioned in the video was a YES. I built all that before quitting my job. Content can pay you really well at times but many times there are months that dont go so well. So before quitting stability,analyse your position. Choose freedom but with practicality." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The clip quickly drew attention online, with several users sharing mixed reactions to her experience. One user wrote, "This is actually very practical advice, people only show the good side." Another said, "Respect for being honest about the struggles behind content creation."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Bengaluru techie earning ₹50 LPA says she doesn't have latest iPhone, Zara clothes or expensive bags)

A third commented, "Not everyone can build that safety net, that’s the real challenge." Another added, "Finally someone talking about delayed payments and uncertainty." One user remarked, "Earning 1.5 lakh in a month is impressive but consistency matters more." Another wrote, "This is inspiring but also a reminder to plan properly before quitting a job."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON