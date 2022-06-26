Leopard gets rescued from an open well, IFS officer urges for action. Watch

IFS officer Susanta Nanda often takes to his Twitter handle in order to share several fascinating videos. Being part of the Indian Forest Service, many of these videos that he shares deal with animals getting rescued and rehabilitated. In this particular video that he has recently posted, one can see the successful rescue of a leopard.

The video opens to show the leopard who had fallen deep into an open well that was situated near its habitat. The leopard could be seen being carried up the well with the aid of a cot that it swiftly leaped up from, as it approached the clearing at the top. The video is quite spectacular in the attribute that the rescue was done entirely smoothly in the first place.

Susanta Nanda has shared it with an exhaustive caption. “Another day. Another rescue of a leopard from an open well using the Mohenjo Daro Harappan technology. This will stop only when we close the open wells around the animal habitat,” it reads. This urge resonated with many Twitter users.

Posted on June 25, this animal rescue video has now amassed over 1,800 likes and several observations.

“True. Every open well and borewell becomes dangerous for wildlife and human infants as we notice very often in the news. Local govt and NGO may take care,” suggested an individual. “I’m glad it didn’t harm itself jumping off the board,” commented another. “Safer way of rescue operation both for the protector as well as the protectee. God bless both,” posted a third.

What did you think of this leopard getting rescued?