Leopard hit with sticks after attacking a man in Kashmir, chilling video spurs outrage

A heart-stopping video that has taken over social media shows how a leopard attacked a wildlife official in Kashmir's Gandarbal. After the video was posted, many people flocked to the comments section of the post and criticised the way in which the officials handled the situation. The leopard was hit multiple times with sticks. (Pixabay)

The clip was posted by Ieshan Wani, a senior correspondent with CNN News18. In the caption of his post, he stated, "Caught on camera: leopard attacks wildlife official while they attempt to capture him at Fatehpora area of central Kashmir’s Gandarbal. Two women and a wildlife official were injured in the attack." (Also Read: Leopard enters Delhi village, attacked with sticks, rescued)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The video opens to show a few people trying to capture a leopard. However, the wild animal can be seen getting on top of a man, leaving him injured. While trying to save the person, other officials start to hit the leopard with sticks and keep on hitting it until it calms down.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on April 3. Since being posted, it has gained close to six lakh views. The share also has over 500 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. Several people criticised wildlife officials for the way in which they handled the situation. (Also Read: Shocking video shows 4 leopards taking a stroll in residential quarters. Watch)

How did X users react to this post?

An individual wrote, "Wildlife officers handling situations like common villagers. 'WILDLIFE' preservers!"

A second said, "Are they really wildlife officers or some untrained people wearing uniforms?"

"This should not be manhandled. What about the Leopard? He was just stuck in this cruel world," posted a third.

A fourth added, "This casual approach of catching a leopard could have proven more fatal and catastrophic; the forest department must provide their officials proper gear and training to tackle such incidents."

"Animal cruelty. It really shows forest staff/management are not well trained to handle wildlife, and it's happening in every state," commented a fifth.