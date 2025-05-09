‘Let me correct you...’: Indian envoy to US responds to CNN's Wolf Blitzer's Jammu and Kashmir remark

India's ambassador to the US on Thursday said India is "at war with the terrorists" as he defended Operation Sindoor, calling it a direct response to the terror attack in Pahalgam. India's envoy to the US, Vinay Kwatra (L), appeared in a CNN interview with Wolf Blitzer (R) and Pamela Brown.

In an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown, Ambassador Vinay Kwatra emphasised that the military operation was carefully calibrated to avoid civilian, military, and economic targets—stressing that the strikes were aimed solely at dismantling terror infrastructure.

"We are at war with the terrorists, and we will, as I said, bring justice to the victims and hold them accountable,” he said. “Our foremost objective in this was (to) hold these lowlifes, subhuman monsters accountable and bring justice to the victims.”

During the conversation, when seasoned CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer referred to Jammu and Kashmir as “Indian-administered Kashmir,” Kwatra promptly corrected him.

"Can you tell us, Mr Ambassador, about these explosions that are being heard in the Indian-administered parts of Kashmir," Blitzer, 77, said.

"First of all... I'm sorry but let me correct you that the entire Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. The only issue to be resolved there is the return of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," Vinay Kwatra said.

Kwatra was lauded by a large number of people on social media for his calm yet firm response.

Watch the video here:

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking terror factories at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

Underscoring the fact that four terrorists backed by Pakistan killed 26 civilians, Kwatra said “in no world would you allow such terrorists to be given a free pass. And that is precisely what we did the day before yesterday.