Licypriya Kangujam shares video of her heartwarming exchange with a jawan. Watch

Licypriya Kangujam, a climate change activist from Manipur, often takes to her Twitter handle to share various kinds of posts. In her recent share she posted a video that showcases a heartwarming exchange of herself with an Indian army jawan. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a smile too.

She also shared a descriptive caption along with the video. “A platoon of Indian Army patrolled through our village road on 24th March. I gave them juice as I saw them exhausted and to show them gratitude. In return, one of the jawans gave me a packet of biscuit from his pocket. What a great josh! Salute!” she tweeted.

The video opens to show Kangujam approaching a jawan and handing him a juice box. To which, the jawan pauses and gives her a packet of biscuit. Another army personnel is also seen standing afar, smiling.

A platoon of Indian Army patrolled through our village road on 24th March. I gave them juice🧃as I saw them exhausted & to show them gratitude. In return, one of the jawan gave me a packet of biscuit 🍪 from his pocket. What a great josh! Salute! 🙏#IndianArmy #MyVillage @adgpi pic.twitter.com/3UqZ8qrwMj — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) April 10, 2022

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has collected nearly 3.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated more than 27,000 likes and counting.

