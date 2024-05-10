LinkedIn co-founder ‘deepfakes’ himself in interview, his ‘digital twin’ makes Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma ask this

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman sent social media into a frenzy when he unveiled a video showing him in a conversation with his own deepfake. A journalist recently added to the chatter when she interviewed this AI-generated version. Expectedly, the video went viral and prompted various responses, including a reaction from Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. The image shows LinkedIn co-founder’s deepfake being interviewed by a journalist. Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacted to this viral clip. (X/@emilychangtv)

“Career milestone today… for the first time, I talked to a deepfake, I mean, Reid Hoffman’s digital twin. Whaddya think?!” journalist Emily Chang wrote as she shared a video of the interview on X.

Resharing the post, Sharma added, “So ‘Digital Twins’. Will that be a legit new term for your AI version?”

Take a look at the journalist’s interview with the AI here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has collected more than 6,400 views. The share has accumulated nearly 50 likes. It is also being retweeted by many.

Why did Reid Hoffman create his “digital twin”?

“My latest experiment is creating an AI-generated version of myself. It’s not because I want another me—I actually thought I wouldn’t like doing this. But I was curious about testing the capabilities of a digital twin,” the LinkedIn co-founder stated in a blog post.

He added that he wanted to test “what is possible and positive from this application of the technology”, which makes many people uncomfortable.

“A powerful technology has arrived. It’s important to be aware and thoughtful as we go into—and work to shape—the future,” he added towards the end of the blog.

Reid Hoffman co-founded the professional networking site LinkedIn in 2003. He sold LinkedIn to Microsoft for $26.2 billion in cash in 2016 and joined Microsoft's board in 2017. He has a master’s degree in philosophy from Oxford University. He also holds a bachelor’s degree with distinction in symbolic systems from Stanford University.