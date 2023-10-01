Lion ‘enjoying tides’ at Arabian Sea coast in Gujarat looks like a scene from Narnia

Aslan, the talking lion from the Narnia film franchise, has a special place in the hearts of the fantasy film lovers. A tweet by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan has reminded fans of that character. He shared an incredible picture that shows a lion standing at the banks of the Arabian Sea on the Gujarat coast.

The image shows a lion looking at the Arabian Sea. (X/@ParveenKaswan)

“When #Narnia looks real. A lion king was captured enjoying the tides of Arabian Sea on the Gujarat coast. Courtesy: CCF, Junagadh,” he wrote. The picture shows a beautiful waterbody and a blue sky. What is amazing about the photo is a lion that is seen standing on the banks as if enjoying the beauty of nature. Kaswan replied on his tweet thread with a link to a paper titled, “Living on the sea-coast: ranging and habitat distribution of Asiatic lions.”

Take a look at this incredible picture of the lion:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 2.2 lakh views. The tweet has further accumulated more than 5,800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

What did X users say about the picture of the lion?

“Is this normal? Do lions come to the sea? Or is this one just lost?” wondered an X user. “Stunning! Nature's magic in Narnia. Lion King's seaside serenity on Gujarat's coast. Thanks to CCF, Junagadh, for this beauty!” added another. “I thought it was a screenshot from the film Narnia,” joined a third. “Symbolic of the lion of Gujarat we all admire -standing majestically unperturbed by the din and unmoved by the waves,” commented a fourth. “Aslan is here,” wrote a fifth.

Unusual movement of Asiatic lions in Gujarat

Gir forest in Gujarat, where Asiatic lions are observed in their natural habitat, is home to more than 100 lions, reported the BBC in an article published back in 2022. The large carnivores often reach the nearby coastal regions, and this behaviour of the lions was first observed back in the 1990s. The animals usually follow the Heran River to reach the sea. This river passes through the Gir forest and ultimately reaches the Arabian Sea in Somnath district. According to experts, this unusual movement of the lions is due to the problem of overcrowding of their natural habitat.

