Lion seen taking a stroll on a busy flyover in Gujarat. Watch

In the recent past, several incidents have been reported where wild animals have made their way into human-dominated spaces. Many people share videos of how a tiger entered their home or how a snake slithered into someone's bathroom. Now, another video showing a wild animal in a human-dominated area has taken social media by storm. It shows a lion walking on a flyover in Gujarat. No, we are not joking. Lion seen taking a stroll on a busy flyover in Gujarat.(Twitter)

The clip was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. The video begins to show a lion walking on the flyover. As a car comes next to the lion, it immediately slows down and stops. The video seems to have been recorded from a distance. In the caption of the post, IFS Susanta Nanda wrote, "Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein. Lion enjoying the rain and taking a stroll on the flyover. Gujarat."

This post was shared on July 24. Since being posted on the microblogging platform, it has been viewed more than two lakh times, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received close to 2,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of this video to share their thoughts and views regarding the viral video.

An individual said, "It's very common in Gujarat for lions and humans to stroll in each other's territory but this one may be due to heavy rains and flooding in Gir and surrounding areas." A second shared, "This is scary both for the lion and motorists. Sad state of affairs." A third commented, "Lions look good in jungles as much as humans look good in cities. For the betterment of both, they should be confined to their own habitats." "King is a king always," expressed a fourth.