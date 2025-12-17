Lionel Messi says ‘Jai Mata Di’ during aarti with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant at Vantara. Watch

Global football icon Lionel Messi participated in traditional Hindu rituals, including performing aarti, during his visit to Vantara, the wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Hosted by Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant, the Argentine legend was accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. Lionel Messi performed aarti at Vantara in Jamnagar, saying ‘Jai Mata Di’ as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant joined the spiritual moment.(Instagram/vantara)

A video shared by Vantara on its official Instagram handle shows Messi performing aarti inside a temple at the facility. In the clip, Messi can be heard saying, “Jai Mata Di,” which is then echoed by those present, including Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Alongside the video, Vantara posted a caption highlighting the significance of the visit. It read, “Vantara was honoured to welcome Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Rodrigo De Paul. They experienced Indian traditions and rituals rooted in our spiritual culture and spent time with the wild residents of Vantara. Witnessing stories of rescue, healing, and care, they were deeply moved by how compassion for animals is woven into everyday life here. A beautiful moment where seva, spirituality, and conservation came together, one that will stay with us forever.”

Take a look here at the clip:

During the visit, Messi toured various sections of the centre and learned about the rescue and rehabilitation of animals that have been injured, abandoned or orphaned.

A lion cub named Lionel

In a symbolic gesture, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant named a lion cub ‘Lionel’ in honour of the Argentinian football legend. According to ANI, citing a Vantara statement, “At the Foster Care Centre, dedicated to orphaned and vulnerable young animals, Messi learned about their journeys of resilience. In a heartfelt gesture, Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani together named a lion cub ‘Lionel,’ a name that now represents hope and continuity, given in honour of the football legend.”

Messi praises Vantara’s work

When Anant Ambani thanked Messi for visiting the centre, the football star responded in Spanish. As reported by ANI, Messi said, “What Vantara does is truly beautiful, the work for animals, the care they receive, the way they are rescued and looked after. It is genuinely impressive. We had a wonderful time, felt completely at ease throughout, and it is an experience that stays with you. We will surely visit again to continue inspiring and supporting this meaningful work.”

Messi’s India tour began in Kolkata, where an event was marred by organisational challenges. The football legend later visited Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, drawing massive crowds across the country.