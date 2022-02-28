Little boy effortlessly identifies spices and pulses, impresses netizens. Watch

Growing up is quite the task, especially with all the things that you have to keep learning on an everyday basis. The things that one needs to learn as a kid may range from anything between trying to tell the time on the clock to knowing the names of all the spices or pulses that one can find in a regular Indian kitchen. However, in a viral video that was recently posted on Instagram, viewers can see a little boy who definitely has the latter figured out.

The video begins to show a little boy at a grocery store in Lokhandwala, Maharashtra. The adorable little kid can be seen with a smile on his face as he takes a tour of the store but in one of the most confident ways possible for a kid to do so. Throughout the video, one gets to see that he gets asked by his mom as to which spice or pulse is which. And to many peoples utmost surprise, the boy points out exactly which one is which by their proper names, which even his mother claims not to know after point.

The boy can be seen pointing out spices such as different types of cardamoms, dals or pulses and even bay leaves, among other things. “Abir loves going to @adrish_lokhandwala to shop for groceries! And of course, he knows all of them,” reads the caption of this adorable video that shows the talented little boy identifying pulses and spices with effortless ease.

Watch it here:

This Instagram Reel based on sustainable parenting and teaching kids how to grocery shop from an early age, has already accumulated more than 39,500 likes. The numbers only keep going up after the video was posted around seven days ago.

“Wow, so impressive,” commented an Instagram user. “Love and blessings to him,” posted another individual. “Kudos to the parents,” complimented another. “He is so good,” posted a fourth.

