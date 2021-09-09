Home / Trending / Little elephant Olorien's ‘distinctive bathing style’ amuses people. Watch
The image shows elephants taking a mud bath.(Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)
Little elephant Olorien's ‘distinctive bathing style’ amuses people. Watch

Sheldrick Wildlife took to Twitter to share the video of the elephant taking a mud bath.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 12:32 PM IST

Are you looking for a video that is super cute to watch and may leave you giggling too? Then here is a clip showcasing the ‘distinctive bathing style’ of a very adorable baby elephant named Olorien. There is a chance that you will end up watching the video on loop.

Sheldrick Wildlife took to Twitter to share the video. "Each elephant has their own distinctive bathing style and little mud monster Olorien's can best be described as "flop and flail"! She's an orphan who beat the odds to survive," they wrote while sharing the clip.

The video opens to show the cute elephant named Olorien enjoying fun bath time in mud with its peers.

The video has been shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 6,200 views and counting. The share has also accumulated nearly 1,200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

“I could watch baby elephants roll in the mud all day long. In fact, if I was there I would roll in the mud with them and have the best time,” wrote a Twitter user. "Lovely to see "our girl" Olorien having a great time," shared another. “They look so very happy,” expressed a third. Many also shared the the video is absolutely “beautiful.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

